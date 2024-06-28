Biden calls Trump a “moron” in TV duel

The advanced age of the two opponents is an ongoing topic in the election campaign. Biden entered the White House as the oldest US President of all time and is now 81 years old. Trump is 78 and therefore hardly any younger. Both regularly make mistakes in public appearances. However, Biden in particular has had to contend with discussions about his physical and mental state during the election campaign - partly because he is the incumbent president and regularly makes headlines in this powerful role with his mistakes and gaffes. Trump and his Republicans mercilessly exploit Biden's slip-ups for their own purposes.