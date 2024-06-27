Climbing
Pilz 5th in bouldering competition at Innsbruck World Cup
Jessica Pilz achieved a good fifth place in the final of the Boulder World Cup in Innsbruck!
The Lower Austrian, who lives in the Tyrolean capital, finished second in the semi-finals on Thursday and advanced to the top 6, where she recorded her best result to date in bouldering in Innsbruck. The victory went to the Slovenian favorite and Olympic champion Janja Garnbret, who prevailed ahead of her 17-year-old compatriot Jennifer Buckley.
"I was happy to be here in the final!"
As a lead climbing specialist, Pilz was in the final of the bouldering competition for the first time in Innsbruck. The climbing center was sold out with 3000 fans. Austria's Olympic starter reached the top on the first boulder and the podium was still within reach. However, the specialists prevailed in the end, with Pilz posting four zone scores. "I was happy to be in the final here. It was still really cool," said the Tyrolean by choice in the ORF interview.
Garnbret recorded four tops as the superior winner. Franziska Sterrer, the second Austrian to qualify for the semi-finals, finished the competition in 18th place.
"I hope I can climb in the final!"
The men's bouldering competitions are on the program on Friday, and the final is already sold out here too. Six-time world champion Jakob Schubert missed the semi-finals on Wednesday evening in initially rainy conditions. The qualifiers and semi-finals will follow on Saturday, with the podium places to be decided on Sunday. Pilz wants to have his say again. "I'm really excited and hope that I can deliver my performance and climb in the final," she said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
