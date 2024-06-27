Pilz 5th in bouldering competition at Innsbruck World Cup

"I was happy to be here in the final!"

As a lead climbing specialist, Pilz was in the final of the bouldering competition for the first time in Innsbruck. The climbing center was sold out with 3000 fans. Austria's Olympic starter reached the top on the first boulder and the podium was still within reach. However, the specialists prevailed in the end, with Pilz posting four zone scores. "I was happy to be in the final here. It was still really cool," said the Tyrolean by choice in the ORF interview.