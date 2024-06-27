Farewell to a passionate politician

Gebhard Halder, who was a member of the provincial parliament for 25 years as a deputy, club chairman and finally as president, was a person who did not say yes and amen to everything. As a trained and active farmer, he always stood up for the needs of farmers - and also communicated their concerns and fears in the run-up to the referendum on EU accession. "He soon saw the EU as having no alternative and, as President of the state parliament, endeavored to establish a network of the regions."