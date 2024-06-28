Customers left alone
Paid €25,000 for a kitchen, but the goods never arrived
Numerous customers are complaining that a furniture store in Ansfelden went into hiding after a down payment. The case is already being investigated. A Perger describes his case on krione.at. He had even paid 25,000 euros and is now without a kitchen and a lot of debt.
"Now I have a mountain of debt and don't know what to do next." A Perger, who wishes to remain anonymous, is desperate. He paid more than 25,000 euros to a kitchen studio in the greater Linz area, the goods should have been delivered three months ago, but have still not arrived in the Perger's new building. "I was treated badly from the moment my money arrived," says the house builder about the kitchen studio. He is not the only disgruntled customer. Helmut E. says: "I'm talking about appliances worth 4,000 euros that never arrived." In his case, too, the furniture studio has now gone into hiding.
Investigation into fraud
A total of around 200 victims are said to have made down payments but not received any kitchens. As a result, the police have already received reports and a fraud investigation has been launched.
Solutions are being sought
Michael Freyenschlag, the head of the affected furnishing studio, which sells a well-known kitchen brand, appears desperate in the "Krone" interview and rejects accusations of fraud: "I understand the customers, they are the poorest." The current delivery delays are due to the negotiations with the kitchen manufacturer, which have been difficult for weeks. Its managing director, Ewald Marschallinger, in turn points out that the studio is an independent company whose financial difficulties were only recently discovered. Solutions will be offered to the customers affected.
Meanwhile, there are many indications that the kitchen studio is insolvent: The company's website is already offline.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
