Paid €25,000 for a kitchen, but the goods never arrived

"Now I have a mountain of debt and don't know what to do next." A Perger, who wishes to remain anonymous, is desperate. He paid more than 25,000 euros to a kitchen studio in the greater Linz area, the goods should have been delivered three months ago, but have still not arrived in the Perger's new building. "I was treated badly from the moment my money arrived," says the house builder about the kitchen studio. He is not the only disgruntled customer. Helmut E. says: "I'm talking about appliances worth 4,000 euros that never arrived." In his case, too, the furniture studio has now gone into hiding.