Their team is responsible for the safe arrival and departure of the red-white-red supporters. As a big soccer fan and active player, the assignment is something very special for her. "The atmosphere among the supporters is great - and so far there have been no incidents apart from wallets that have gone missing and a child that was briefly lost," says the Carinthian by choice from Styria. Above all, she raves about the almost friendly atmosphere between the fans and her team.