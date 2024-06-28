“There’s always something worth fighting for”

It was very difficult for me in the first three weeks. Especially when I realized that I would never be able to play soccer again. Soccer was everything to me. I even played relatively well until my accident. I was in the Upper Austrian team and in the performance center of the former SK Voest. My dream - or rather my goal - was actually always to become a professional footballer. But after the first few weeks, I came to terms with it more and more. Somehow it wasn't so bad for me anymore. I have my friends and family to thank for that. They were really there for me.