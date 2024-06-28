Rene Schwarz:
“There’s always something worth fighting for”
Rene Schwarz has been paraplegic since the age of 17. In 2004, he won the silver medal at the Paralympics in Athens. In recent years, however, he has had to battle many setbacks. Nevertheless, he has never lost his zest for life.
His fate has moved thousands of Upper Austrians in the past: Rene Schwarz has been unable to walk since a tragic accident in childhood. His participation in the Paralympics in 2004 gave many of his fellow countrymen with a similar fate strength and new courage to face life. In an interview with "Krone", the 51-year-old from Buchkirchen looks back and forward.
"Krone": You have been paraplegic since you were 16 years old: how did it come about?
Rene Schwarz: Back then, in 1989, I was at a New Year's Eve party and sat down on the windowsill while the window was open. I then fell almost eight meters from the second floor. But I was lucky because there was a concrete step a few centimeters behind my head. If I had fallen on it, it would have been over for me. I don't remember what happened after that. I can only remember waking up in hospital. The doctors immediately informed me that I would never walk again as a result of the accident.
How did you feel during this time and how difficult was the adjustment for you?
It was very difficult for me in the first three weeks. Especially when I realized that I would never be able to play soccer again. Soccer was everything to me. I even played relatively well until my accident. I was in the Upper Austrian team and in the performance center of the former SK Voest. My dream - or rather my goal - was actually always to become a professional footballer. But after the first few weeks, I came to terms with it more and more. Somehow it wasn't so bad for me anymore. I have my friends and family to thank for that. They were really there for me.
How do you see this accident from today's perspective?
I think it was fate. Because, strangely enough, I unplugged the stereo before the party. We normally only did that when we weren't at home for a long time. It's as if my subconscious had known about the accident in advance.
Soccer was my everything. When I realized that I would never be able to play again, it was really hard for me.
Rene Schwarz
In 2004, you won the silver medal in athletics at the Paralympics. How did you get into this sport?
Immediately after the accident, I started playing table tennis at the rehabilitation center. However, that wasn't enough exercise for me, so I decided to take up basketball. Unfortunately, the Austrian national team is too weak. But I always wanted to achieve something in sport and then definitely make it to the Paralympics, so I later opted for athletics. My ambition quickly paid off. I was a multiple Upper Austrian and two-time English champion. My greatest success was the silver medal in the shot put at the 2004 Paralympics in Athens.
How did it feel to come second at the Olympics?
It was simply indescribable. I'd been working and training for four years for exactly that.
Did you reach the goal of your dreams at the 2004 Paralympics - or why was nothing more heard of you afterwards?
At the time, I was convinced that I would be at the Paralympics in Beijing four years later. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury thwarted my plans. So I had to give up the sport with a heavy heart. After that, I fell into a real hole. I wasn't interested in anything anymore and all I did was watch TV. Fortunately, my wife was very supportive during that time. I was also asked by an acquaintance if I would like to coach the national wheelchair rugby team. This coaching career really helped me out of my hole. Later, I was also a rugby coach in Italy. That was my big dream, which then came true. When my daughter was born in 2017, I ended my coaching career for the time being. Nothing was more important to me than her.
I've had a lot of low points in my life. But giving up was never an option for me.
Rene Schwarz
But now you're coaching an Italian rugby team again: how did that come about?
I had to fight my way back into life two years ago after suffering a slipped disc. Suddenly I couldn't move at all. I still have limitations today, but fortunately it has improved a lot. But that was another low point in my life. At the time, this Italian club was interested in me. Because it had already helped me once, I decided to go for it.
We've now talked about the past in great detail: How are you doing today?
This January, I also had a heart attack. Now I've been through almost everything there is. I now have outpatient cardiac rehab. But I'm still doing very well. I have everything I need to be happy: a great job, a great family and a very loving wife who always supports me. Plus, I don't have to prove anything to anyone anymore because I've already been successful.
In conclusion: What is one tip you would give to people going through something similar?
Never lose the joy in life. There is always something worth fighting for.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
