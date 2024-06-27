Felix Gall feels ready for new heroics

There probably won't be any time to roll in at the 2024 Tour. Experts are expecting a battle between challenger Tadej Pogacar and last year's winner Jonas Vingegaard on the first stage on Saturday from Florence to Rimini with seven mountain classifications and more than 3,600 meters of climbing. "After winning the Giro, Pogacar is certainly in top form. He will try to make up as much time as possible. You won't win the Tour on this day, but you can very well lose it," said Gall.