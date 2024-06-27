Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tour of France

Felix Gall feels ready for new heroics

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 16:51

The Tour de France starts on Saturday with a tough stage. Experts are expecting a big attack from Giro winner Tadei Pogacar on the ride over seven mountains. Austrian cycling star Felix Gall wants to present himself in top form on this day: "I've felt stronger every day recently."

comment0 Kommentare

Big stage for cycling star Felix Gall at the Grand Depart of the Tour de France. Austria's "Sportsman of the Year" faced the media in the huge concert hall of the opera in Florence on Thursday: "That was a really cool thing."

Two days before the start of the Tour of France, the 26-year-old East Tyrolean had no sign of stage fright: "We have a stressful program in the team with lots of appointments, so we didn't even have much time to eat. But I'm still very relaxed."

Gall is firmly convinced that he has done his homework for the biggest cycling race in the world thanks to targeted preparation with three altitude training camps: "I've felt stronger every day recently."

Zitat Icon

I have the trust of the whole team. I can tell by the mood of the riders and all the support staff.

Radstar Felix Gall

The captain's role in the French Decathlon AG2R team doesn't seem to be a burden for the climber either. On the contrary. "I have the trust of the team. I can tell by the mood of the riders and all the support staff," the former noble helper made clear.

Felix Gall took time for an interview with the "Krone" newspaper before the start of the Tour in Florence. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Felix Gall took time for an interview with the "Krone" newspaper before the start of the Tour in Florence.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

There probably won't be any time to roll in at the 2024 Tour. Experts are expecting a battle between challenger Tadej Pogacar and last year's winner Jonas Vingegaard on the first stage on Saturday from Florence to Rimini with seven mountain classifications and more than 3,600 meters of climbing. "After winning the Giro, Pogacar is certainly in top form. He will try to make up as much time as possible. You won't win the Tour on this day, but you can very well lose it," said Gall.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Norbert Niederacher
Norbert Niederacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf