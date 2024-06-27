Tour of France
Felix Gall feels ready for new heroics
The Tour de France starts on Saturday with a tough stage. Experts are expecting a big attack from Giro winner Tadei Pogacar on the ride over seven mountains. Austrian cycling star Felix Gall wants to present himself in top form on this day: "I've felt stronger every day recently."
Big stage for cycling star Felix Gall at the Grand Depart of the Tour de France. Austria's "Sportsman of the Year" faced the media in the huge concert hall of the opera in Florence on Thursday: "That was a really cool thing."
Two days before the start of the Tour of France, the 26-year-old East Tyrolean had no sign of stage fright: "We have a stressful program in the team with lots of appointments, so we didn't even have much time to eat. But I'm still very relaxed."
Gall is firmly convinced that he has done his homework for the biggest cycling race in the world thanks to targeted preparation with three altitude training camps: "I've felt stronger every day recently."
I have the trust of the whole team. I can tell by the mood of the riders and all the support staff.
Radstar Felix Gall
The captain's role in the French Decathlon AG2R team doesn't seem to be a burden for the climber either. On the contrary. "I have the trust of the team. I can tell by the mood of the riders and all the support staff," the former noble helper made clear.
There probably won't be any time to roll in at the 2024 Tour. Experts are expecting a battle between challenger Tadej Pogacar and last year's winner Jonas Vingegaard on the first stage on Saturday from Florence to Rimini with seven mountain classifications and more than 3,600 meters of climbing. "After winning the Giro, Pogacar is certainly in top form. He will try to make up as much time as possible. You won't win the Tour on this day, but you can very well lose it," said Gall.
