Goosebumps during a serenade at the start of Woodstock

At 12.30 pm, the music really got going: the Schallmooser Buam set off the first firework display of hits in the Tanzl und Gstanzl Stubm - this year, in addition to the Buffet Crampon Main Stage, there is also the Kraut und Ruabm Area, the Allerhand Stage, the Woodstock Stadel, Sepp a Reh and the brand new Demmelbauer's Tanzboden - three more intense festival days in the Innviertel region are just around the corner.