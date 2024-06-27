Ilzer's journey continues
Anyone who thinks that was the peak is mistaken
Sturm Graz can look back on a perfect 23/24 season! The double victory unleashed emotions in the Styrian capital, while Salzburg's dominance of the league comes to an end after a decade. In an exclusive sports talk with head coach Christian Ilzer and managing director of sport, Andreas Schicker, presenter Martin Grasl talks about the start of preparations, demands on the team, the new Champions League mode and the ÖFB team's performance at the European Championship finals.
Further development as a goal, five years together
The fact is: In the coming season, Sturm Graz will be the hunted team in the domestic Bundesliga. Coach Christian Ilzer is delighted with the double victory, but also makes it clear: "Anyone who believes that last season was the peak is mistaken," says the ambitious coach. It is therefore clear that Graz want to take another step forward in order to remain at the top of Austria in the coming years.
For Ilzer and Schicker, this is their fifth year together and they continue to enjoy working together professionally. "We are a well-rehearsed team and it's like the first day. That's certainly not a disadvantage," says Schicker, who was linked with several clubs abroad in the summer.
Watch the entire double interview with Christian Ilzer and Andreas Schicker in the video!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
