Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ilzer's journey continues

Anyone who thinks that was the peak is mistaken

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 14:54

Sturm Graz can look back on a perfect 23/24 season! The double victory unleashed emotions in the Styrian capital, while Salzburg's dominance of the league comes to an end after a decade. In an exclusive sports talk with head coach Christian Ilzer and managing director of sport, Andreas Schicker, presenter Martin Grasl talks about the start of preparations, demands on the team, the new Champions League mode and the ÖFB team's performance at the European Championship finals.

comment0 Kommentare

Further development as a goal, five years together
The fact is: In the coming season, Sturm Graz will be the hunted team in the domestic Bundesliga. Coach Christian Ilzer is delighted with the double victory, but also makes it clear: "Anyone who believes that last season was the peak is mistaken," says the ambitious coach. It is therefore clear that Graz want to take another step forward in order to remain at the top of Austria in the coming years.

For Ilzer and Schicker, this is their fifth year together and they continue to enjoy working together professionally. "We are a well-rehearsed team and it's like the first day. That's certainly not a disadvantage," says Schicker, who was linked with several clubs abroad in the summer.

Watch the entire double interview with Christian Ilzer and Andreas Schicker in the video!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Grasl
Martin Grasl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf