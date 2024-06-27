Anyone who thinks that was the peak is mistaken

Further development as a goal, five years together

The fact is: In the coming season, Sturm Graz will be the hunted team in the domestic Bundesliga. Coach Christian Ilzer is delighted with the double victory, but also makes it clear: "Anyone who believes that last season was the peak is mistaken," says the ambitious coach. It is therefore clear that Graz want to take another step forward in order to remain at the top of Austria in the coming years.