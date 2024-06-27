Joy at Vikings
The most important man is back on the field
Ben Holmes is back! The starting quarterback of the Vienna Vikings is fit again after his injury and will be back on the field for the home game against Wroclaw on Saturday. While he is also looking forward to seeing his family, the Vikings are plagued by other personnel worries.
"The good thing is that we have playmaker Ben Holmes and receiver Weston Carr back on the field on the offensive side of the ball. It's important that we prepare as best we can for Saturday's game and make the best use of our personnel resources," says Vikings head coach Chris Calaycay. Which already suggests that there are not only positive things to report in addition to the two returning players.
The game in Prague left the Vikings with a number of injured players. For example, crowd favorite Exavier Edwards, Vienna's X-Factor, will be out for about three weeks with a calf muscle injury. Another import DB, Hunter Nicols, will also be missing for Saturday's home opener in Wr. Neustadt. He suffered a shoulder injury, had to undergo surgery on Thursday and will probably be out for the rest of the season. Starting cornerback Niko Huszar is only expected to miss the home game against Wrocalw.
"Unfortunately, injuries are also part of our beloved sport. We've had some very physical, demanding games. That hasn't left us unscathed. But the team has stuck together extremely well and internalized the next-man-up mentality a long time ago," says Calaycay, praising the attitude of his squad. There are also positive vibes for Ben Holmes next week. His fiancée Jennifer and daughter Claire will land in Vienna in a few days.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
