Report cards for 200,000 pupils in Lower Austria

There are more "double and triple failures" in the 63 AHS institutions with 1.9 percent and the 90 BMHS institutions with 3.7 percent. Director of Education Karl Fritthum thanked "his" teachers in particular for their commitment - and was pleased about the great interest in teaching in Lower Austria. Despite a nationwide shortage of teachers and recently around 600 retirements, there were around twice as many interested applicants as vacancies, with a thousand applicants. You don't have to be a geek to work out that: All places filled!