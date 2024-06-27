1 billion evaded?
Google in the sights of Italian tax investigators
The Italian tax authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into Google for tax evasion. The US internet company is said to have failed to pay taxes amounting to around one billion euros.
As the daily newspaper "Sole 24 Ore" reported in its Thursday edition, the Milan public prosecutor's office is also investigating the internet giant in this matter. Google had already paid 306.6 million euros in taxes to the Italian tax authorities seven years ago, settling a long-standing legal dispute.
Investigation against Campari
The Milan public prosecutor's office has also opened an investigation into alleged tax evasion against a company belonging to the Campari Group. The Luxembourg holding company Lagfin has been targeted by the investigators, reported "Sole 24 Ore". The investigation concerns two managers.
According to the indictment, the Luxembourg holding company of the spirits manufacturer is alleged to have maintained a "permanent establishment" in Italy and failed to pay taxes amounting to more than one billion euros for the years 2018 to 2020. The group's lawyers now have 60 days to present their counter-arguments in the tax administration proceedings, after which the appeals can be submitted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
