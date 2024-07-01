JUMP DOME – ANYONE CAN JUMP!

Opening hours during the summer vacation: Open daily from 9 am to 8 pm!

During the summer vacations, the JUMP DOME Linz opens its doors daily from 9 am to 8 pm to offer you an extraordinary experience. Whether it's trampolining, the Ninja Warrior course or the giant air bag - there's something for everyone at the JUMP DOME! Don't miss out on this summer highlight and experience unforgettable moments with your family and friends.