Strong emotions at the festival weeks in the Salzkammergut

Young "Liebelei" at the Stadttheater

Karin Bergmann curates the theater and literature program, which revolves around social norms, infidelities, hunger for life and the search for happiness. The highlight is "Liebelei" (premiere July 11): The young Passau director Anna Stiepani, who has enjoyed success on major German stages, is staging Schnitzler's first stage success, in which Samuel Finzi and Lorena Emmi Mayer, among others, can be seen in leading roles. The play goes on to the Linz Landestheater.