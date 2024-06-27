SOKO Kleist in action at Perchtoldsdorf Castle

A game about identities, truth and self-knowledge

Mercury also faces the servant Sosias, both played by Gregor Seberg, as a double. Kleist develops a game about identities, truth and self-knowledge. "Getting to know oneself and, above all, coming to terms with oneself" is the focus in Perchtoldsdorf, according to Seeböck. "Amphitryon" is also relevant for Seberg insofar as "we are told on TikTok or by influencers that we have to optimize ourselves. When I see young people taking selfies and editing them, it's very weird. You can never live up to that. You then have to explain on a date: That's not me."