Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Summer Games

SOKO Kleist in action at Perchtoldsdorf Castle

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 09:44

From today, the summer plays in front of the castle are dedicated to the tragicomedy "Amphitryon". The two former TV detectives Jakob Seeböck and Gregor Seberg are putting on a classic performance.

comment0 Kommentare

"Now that I have the honor of playing two roles, Amphitryon and Jupiter, I'm slowly losing track of who I am," says Jakob Seeböck. This year in Perchtoldsdorf, Kleist's play from 1803 will be performed, in which Jupiter comes to earth and lies down in Alkmene's bed in the form of Amphitryon. When the real Amphitryon returns from the war, his wife tells him about a supposed night of love with him.

A game about identities, truth and self-knowledge
Mercury also faces the servant Sosias, both played by Gregor Seberg, as a double. Kleist develops a game about identities, truth and self-knowledge. "Getting to know oneself and, above all, coming to terms with oneself" is the focus in Perchtoldsdorf, according to Seeböck. "Amphitryon" is also relevant for Seberg insofar as "we are told on TikTok or by influencers that we have to optimize ourselves. When I see young people taking selfies and editing them, it's very weird. You can never live up to that. You then have to explain on a date: That's not me."

Jakob Seeböck and Larissa Fuchs. (Bild: Lalo Jodlbauer)
Jakob Seeböck and Larissa Fuchs.
(Bild: Lalo Jodlbauer)
Atmospheric stage design for "Amphitryion". (Bild: Lalo Jodlbauer)
Atmospheric stage design for "Amphitryion".
(Bild: Lalo Jodlbauer)
Jakob Seeböck and Larissa Fuchs. (Bild: Lalo Jodlbauer)
Jakob Seeböck and Larissa Fuchs.
(Bild: Lalo Jodlbauer)
The two ex-SOKO stars Jakob Seeböck and Gregor Seberg. (Bild: Lalo Jodlbauer)
The two ex-SOKO stars Jakob Seeböck and Gregor Seberg.
(Bild: Lalo Jodlbauer)

How much fun is there in the tragicomedy? Seberg: "I cheekily said that the only person who found it funny was Kleist. There are two levels. Those at the top are deadly serious in their negotiations. In the people, with Sosias, the humor is already running."

Both a curse and a blessing
Speaking of identities: Seeböck was a detective in "SOKO Kitzbühel", Seberg in "SOKO Vienna". How much does a role like that burn itself into an actor's life? "It's both a curse and a blessing," says Seeböck: "You have to show that you can do more. Luckily, Gregor and I shot 'School of Champions' with completely different characters." His colleague takes a relaxed view: "I didn't get Dr. Brinkmann syndrome and didn't think for a second that I had executive power."

The woman at the center
How does Alexander Paul Kubelka stage the ending? Jupiter is recognized, Amphitryon asks him to make amends by fathering a hero with Alkmene. "These are themes that can no longer be presented in this way today. For us, the focus is on the woman," says Seeböck. And Seberg also finds no explanation for "men who decide to have a child over a woman's head. Luckily I'm not playing Amphitryon, otherwise I would still be discussing cutting the ending."

The play runs until July 27, all information can be found here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Musil
Stefan Musil
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf