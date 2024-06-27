Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Time travel at the Ring

How fans once experienced the races in Spielberg

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 07:00

Racing started at Spielberg 55 years ago. What went on at the old Österreichring back then can no longer be compared with what the Red Bull Ring offers today. Contemporary witness Ingomar Gröbl looks back.

comment0 Kommentare

The circuit in Spielberg was the first permanent race track in the country to open its gates. On July 26, 1969, a touring car race became the first event in history and a test run for Formula 1, which set up camp in Styria for the first time a year later. Back then, the glitz and glamor of today was still miles away. Contemporary witness Ingomar Gröbl, who himself worked for many years as a marshal and paddock manager, remembers:

This is how the asphalt was laid in Spielberg in 1969 (Bild: Ingomar Gröbl)
This is how the asphalt was laid in Spielberg in 1969
(Bild: Ingomar Gröbl)

THE TRACK
The old Österreichring was 5.9 kilometers long and included the western loop, which is no longer used today. Due to the nearby woods, deer used to regularly stray onto the track: "Then a hunter would be called out and fifteen minutes later there would be a bang."

Zitat Icon

The cows marched back and forth next door. Deer even strayed onto the racetrack from time to time.

Ingomar Gröbl, einst Streckenposten und Fahrerlagerchef

THE SAFETY
Guard rails were already mandatory in Formula 1 back then, but safe run-off areas were a long way off. "There was gravel next to the track. If someone came out, they took stones 40 or 50 meters onto the asphalt." These were swept away by the marshals with brooms - in the middle of the race. "One of us stood further ahead and blew his whistle to signal when the next car was coming. We then moved to the left and right."

Helmut Marko (right) is a Ring veteran from the very beginning (Bild: Ingomar Gröbl)
Helmut Marko (right) is a Ring veteran from the very beginning
(Bild: Ingomar Gröbl)

THE ARRIVAL
Back then, many spectators came from the region, traveling on foot, by bike or moped. "Those who came by car had to park on the meadows, which had not yet been drained. When it rained, farmers earned good money by pulling out the stuck cars with their tractors." There were no highway connections at the time, but international fans would still jam the track. In the early years, it was mainly the red Ferraristi from Italy. "Many of them arrived on Monday and bought and drank their way through Zeltweg and the surrounding area." Stores spontaneously roasted chicken in front of their restaurants because the pubs were overcrowded.

THE PROGRAM
Nowadays, fans are well entertained away from the racing - with a show program, exhibitions and food miles. In the early years, the races had the character of a village festival: "The local fire departments set up tents, served beer and grilled sausages. Back then, it was a family affair, not yet as highly professional as it is today."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michael Höller
Michael Höller
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf