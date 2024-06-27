How fans once experienced the races in Spielberg

THE ARRIVAL

Back then, many spectators came from the region, traveling on foot, by bike or moped. "Those who came by car had to park on the meadows, which had not yet been drained. When it rained, farmers earned good money by pulling out the stuck cars with their tractors." There were no highway connections at the time, but international fans would still jam the track. In the early years, it was mainly the red Ferraristi from Italy. "Many of them arrived on Monday and bought and drank their way through Zeltweg and the surrounding area." Stores spontaneously roasted chicken in front of their restaurants because the pubs were overcrowded.