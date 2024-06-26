How the father ...
Jamie Oliver’s 13-year-old son makes BBC cooking show
Like father, like son: The 13-year-old son Buddy of British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver (49) will be in front of the camera for the BBC in the future. The teenager will show other children and young people how to prepare simple dishes, the public broadcaster announced on Wednesday.
The menu will include spicy tomato pasta, pizza and crispy chicken. In "Cooking Buddies" - approx: Cooking Buddies - but Buddy Oliver will also give tips on other cooking-related topics such as cutting techniques or alternative ingredients.
"Proud of Buddy"
In return, his young guests will introduce him to their talents. According to the information provided, these include basketball, ice skating and salsa dancing.
Buddy Oliver has long enjoyed success on YouTube with his "Cooking Buddies" - you can watch an episode here:
Being able to cook is as important for children as reading and writing, said Jamie Oliver. "That's why I'm really proud of Buddy for making this great show that encourages others to give it a go. There are lots of simple recipes with lots of flavor that will make kids happy and healthy. I hope the show inspires people to get in the kitchen and cook for themselves."
Guest appearances by Jamie Oliver
Nine episodes are planned on the BBC children's program CBBC from 10 July, with a further episode to be broadcast at Christmas. "Cooking Buddies" is based on Buddy Oliver's YouTube channel of the same name.
Guest appearances by the celebrity father or family dog "Conker", who is voiced by comedian John Sparkes, are also planned. Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have a total of five children, two girls and two boys in addition to Buddy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
