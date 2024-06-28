“The Wedding”: when an entire village becomes a stage

Ilse Rietzinger is one of the longest-standing actresses in the village. "I've been acting in Öblarn since 1958. I was still an extra that year, but in 1959, the year of the performance, I was given the speaking role of the young juggler," says the 77-year-old. Over the years, she has played major, leading roles - she was the Gasteigerin three times and the Veitkramerin three times. At the last festival, she played the role of her mother: the old gypsy. "For me, it was always a great honor to be part of it, you are also very proud to be part of this great event."