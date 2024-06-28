Öblarn Festival
“The Wedding”: when an entire village becomes a stage
An entire village is preparing for the festival summer: From July 6, "The Wedding" by Paula Grogger will once again be performed in Öblarn. Under the direction of Bernhard Wohlfahrter, over 300 amateur actors will slip into traditional costume and historical roles - and the church square will become a stage. Rehearsals are still going on at weekends.
The women in dirndls and pinned-up hairstyles, the men in hats and full beards. It is a spectacle that is rarely experienced like this: at the Öblarn Festival, an entire town is transformed into a theater. This summer, "The Wedding" by local poet Paula Grogger will be performed eleven times as the centerpiece of the festival, with 8,000 visitors expected. The special feature: The play will be staged by 300 amateur actors from the 1996-inhabitant community.
Ilse Rietzinger is one of the longest-standing actresses in the village. "I've been acting in Öblarn since 1958. I was still an extra that year, but in 1959, the year of the performance, I was given the speaking role of the young juggler," says the 77-year-old. Over the years, she has played major, leading roles - she was the Gasteigerin three times and the Veitkramerin three times. At the last festival, she played the role of her mother: the old gypsy. "For me, it was always a great honor to be part of it, you are also very proud to be part of this great event."
Rehearsals have been going on for months to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Musical director Bernhard Wohlfahrter sets the tone: "I love coming to Öblarn for every rehearsal. Everyone is in a good mood, motivated and positively excited. Everyone involved does the festival in their free time and keeps themselves free for it - it has a very special dynamic." He also directed the last performance: "It was already clear to me in 2018 that I would be back at the next festival," says the Ennstal native, who now lives in Munich.
A love romance on the brink of a wedding
But what is the play about? It's about Archduke Johann, who was a guest in Öblarn in 1821 as the groom of the Gstatt estate and met his beloved Anna Plochl at the wedding. The spectacle was first performed in Öblarn in 1936. In a play lasting over three hours, the audience mingles with the wedding guests: "There is no main character to guide us through the story. The village square is the main character, so to speak, and the audience becomes an onlooker to the action," explains Wohlfahrter.
With his interpretation, Wohlfahrter wants to provide a counterpart to the hectic everyday life of many. "The wedding is suitable for anyone who wants to experience a visually stunning, heartfelt and slow-paced play away from Netflix, TikTok and the like," he says. His inspiration? The Oberammergau Passion Play. "The commitment of the play director there, Christian Stückl, is definitely an enormous role model for me."
The wedding is suitable for anyone who wants to experience a visually stunning, heartfelt and slow-paced play away from Netflix, TikTok and the like.
Bernhard Wohlfahrter, Spielleiter Öblarner Festspiele
Amateur actress Rietzinger is fascinated by the story of the centuries-old play: "You fully identify with your role and are aware of your responsibility to bring Paula Grogger's work to life anew every time," she says. Even the little ones in the village slip into the traditional costume. At the moment, building sites and preparatory work still blend into the Öblarn townscape - they should be gone by the premiere on July 6.
However, Rietzinger will be among the spectators for the first time this year: "I'm 77 years old now and have taken part eight times. That's enough, it's very strenuous and physically demanding." However, she continues to work behind the scenes - as the person responsible for the Paula Grogger Museum. "Because it would be unthinkable for me without the festival," she says.
