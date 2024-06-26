Phelps criticizes WADA after sample scandal in China

All attempts at reform by WADA have failed!"

The 38-year-old was disappointed on Tuesday, as was Olympic champion Alison Schmitt. "Now I'm sitting here again, and it's clear to me that any attempts at reform by WADA have failed," said Phelps. In his view, there are still profound, systemic problems that are detrimental to the integrity of international sport and the right of athletes to compete fairly. "Again and again and again," Phelps emphasized.