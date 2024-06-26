Swimming
Phelps criticizes WADA after sample scandal in China
Record Olympic champion Michael Phelps believes the World Anti-Doping Agency is in need of reform after 23 top Chinese swimmers tested positive without any consequences!
The former swimming star, who won 23 Olympic gold medals in his career, spoke out for the second time before a committee of the US House of Representatives. He had already spoken before the committee seven years ago, back then on state-orchestrated doping in Russia.
All attempts at reform by WADA have failed!"
The 38-year-old was disappointed on Tuesday, as was Olympic champion Alison Schmitt. "Now I'm sitting here again, and it's clear to me that any attempts at reform by WADA have failed," said Phelps. In his view, there are still profound, systemic problems that are detrimental to the integrity of international sport and the right of athletes to compete fairly. "Again and again and again," Phelps emphasized.
"Neither fault nor negligence!"
According to WADA, it had closed the investigation following the positive samples in China on the grounds that the swimmers could not be accused of fault or negligence after a "review process lasting several weeks". According to the Chinese anti-doping agency Chinada, the positive doping tests were due to contamination in a hotel kitchen. According to media reports, the swimmers had tested positive for the cardiac drug trimetazidine at a national competition in China at the beginning of 2021.
WADA President Banka did not come to Washington
WADA President Witold Banka was also invited to the hearing. However, the Pole did not come to Washington and instead explained in a statement that there is still a narrative among some in the USA that WADA has behaved inappropriately or is favoring China. Relations between the US and Chinese governments are tense, but WADA will not allow itself to be politicized.
The head of the US Anti-Doping Agency, Travis Tygart, suggested linking US payments to WADA to reforms or even freezing them for a certain period of time. "We need to make sure that our money is going to a good cause, and it certainly isn't at the moment," said Tygart.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.