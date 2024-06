These top clubs are guests in Salzburg this year

"Because soccer fans are currently focusing almost exclusively on the European Championships in Germany, the fact that many clubs are now preparing for the new season almost goes unnoticed. Of course, a training camp is a must. As is the case every year, numerous top clubs are guests in Salzburger Land this year. These include Feyenoord Rotterdam (Saalfelden), Twente Enschede (Leogang) and Cardiff City (Neukirchen). "There are some really cool names here. There are sure to be some really good test matches," says Hannes Empl.