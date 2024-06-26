Slovakia vs. Romania LIVE from 6pm

Second "Gijon"

Due to the starting position, there are fears that Frankfurt could become a second "Gijon". The non-aggression pact in the Spanish city ensured that both Germany and Austria reached the next round at the 1982 World Cup - at the expense of Algeria. A peaceful draw would be enough for both the Slovaks and the Romanian leaders to advance, regardless of the outcome of the second game. "We're playing for first place, we're playing to win the group. Just as we gave everything in every second before, we will give everything in every second now and always," announced Romanian coach Edi Iordanescu.