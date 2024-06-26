EM in the ticker
Slovakia vs. Romania LIVE from 6pm
Third matchday at the European Championship: Slovakia face Romania in Group E. The game kicks off at 6pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine hold three points each in Group E, but only three of the four could progress to the round of 16. So a hot showdown awaits!
The Slovaks play Romania in Frankfurt - a draw is enough for both, which is why the game is under particular scrutiny.
Second "Gijon"
Due to the starting position, there are fears that Frankfurt could become a second "Gijon". The non-aggression pact in the Spanish city ensured that both Germany and Austria reached the next round at the 1982 World Cup - at the expense of Algeria. A peaceful draw would be enough for both the Slovaks and the Romanian leaders to advance, regardless of the outcome of the second game. "We're playing for first place, we're playing to win the group. Just as we gave everything in every second before, we will give everything in every second now and always," announced Romanian coach Edi Iordanescu.
Romania attacker Valentin Mihaila does not believe that his team could "settle" for a draw with the Slovaks. "You can't go into a game mentally thinking about a draw. We have to go in with the mindset of winning the game." His coach Iordanescu added: "Yes, a draw is enough for us. If it ends like that, we'll be happy. But for it to end like that, we have to be ready to want to win this game."
No calculator
"We haven't pulled out our calculators yet, although that's common practice in Slovakia," assured Slovakian veteran Stanislav Lobotka. However, the aim is to avoid the same fate as at the European Championship three years ago, where they suffered two defeats after winning the opening game and were eliminated. "This is a different tournament, a different team and a different team manager," said midfielder Juraj Kucka. "We want to win every game, now we know we have to improve and change things."
