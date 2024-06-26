Brazil: possession of cannabis no longer a criminal offense

Court: "Under no circumstances are we legalizing drug use"

At the same time, court president Luís Roberto Barroso emphasized: "In no way are we legalizing drug use or saying that it is a good thing. Quite the opposite. We are simply considering how we can best combat this epidemic that exists in Brazil." Previous strategies have not worked, he said, because consumption and the power of the drug trade continue to grow. Barroso emphasized that cannabis is still an illegal substance and should not be consumed in a public place.