Young ÖFB fan experienced a fairytale against Holland

Everyone was dreaming of further flights of fancy

Bus driver Stefan, who has been the national team's driver for 16 years, was also extremely happy: "I was so happy for the lads. Team boss Ralf Rangnick would have loved to have me on board, but UEFA didn't allow it, preferring to use their own drivers. Nevertheless, I feel part of the team." Lavinia, a Sturm Graz fan, was completely detached. She sat on the bus in the seat of her favorite Alexander Prass. She was impressed by his performance on the left side of defense: "He was great!" Later on, it was quiet on the bus. Everyone was dreaming of further highs. You never want to wake up from this European Championship.