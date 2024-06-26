"This is unbelievable"
Young ÖFB fan experienced a fairytale against Holland
This "Krone" surprise turned into a fairy tale! After eleven-year-old Levi experienced a train nightmare with his dad on the way to the France match in Düsseldorf, the "Krone" invited him to the match against Holland. The young ÖFB fan experienced the greatest possible feelings of happiness.
Shortly before leaving Berlin, the entire "Krone" bus sang "I am from Austria" and then even louder "Group winners, group winners, hey". As in the stadium, the atmosphere was tremendous.
Andreas Fitzthum and his son Levi sang along particularly loudly. They could hardly believe their luck. After a horror train trip to Düsseldorf for the game against France, which we had reported on, they had been invited to the Holland game by the "Krone".
"The train journey had driven me to despair"
11-year-old Levi said with tears in his eyes: "The train journey to Düsseldorf with a delay of almost seven hours made me despair one day before my eleventh birthday. We weren't in the stadium until the 70th minute. Now, against Holland, we were in our seats 70 minutes before kick-off. And then came the best and most exciting match I've ever seen. Thank you, dear Krone, for making that possible. The Düsseldorf game, which I would have loved to have seen in its entirety, still had something very positive about it. That's actually unbelievable."
"It simply doesn't get any better than this"
Brother Jona, who had backed out for Düsseldorf because of Levi's birthday, also received an invitation from the "Krone": "I can't believe it all. We travel to Berlin on the national team bus, win against Holland 3:2 in an unbelievable game and become group winners. It simply doesn't get any better than that."
"This is absolutely unique right now"
Dad Andreas nodded: "I'll never forget being able to experience this game with my sons in this fantastic atmosphere. I've been going to the national team for a long time. But this is absolutely unique." Beforehand, they had a great day of sightseeing in Berlin. Everything just fell into place yesterday!
"Now everything is really possible with the neighbor"
"Krone" winner Maria and her boyfriend Markus were also completely euphoric: "Now everything is really possible with the neighbor. This team is so much fun! It's the first time we've won something like this. Only the "Krone" has ideas like this and implements them so beautifully."
Everyone was dreaming of further flights of fancy
Bus driver Stefan, who has been the national team's driver for 16 years, was also extremely happy: "I was so happy for the lads. Team boss Ralf Rangnick would have loved to have me on board, but UEFA didn't allow it, preferring to use their own drivers. Nevertheless, I feel part of the team." Lavinia, a Sturm Graz fan, was completely detached. She sat on the bus in the seat of her favorite Alexander Prass. She was impressed by his performance on the left side of defense: "He was great!" Later on, it was quiet on the bus. Everyone was dreaming of further highs. You never want to wake up from this European Championship.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.