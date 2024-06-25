Ulrike Haidacher
Bachmann Prize: “You do it once and never again”
The 48th Days of German-Language Literature start in Klagenfurt on Wednesday. The Styrian playwright and author Ferdinand Schmalz will open the reading competition with his "Speech on Literature". He is one of two Styrians to have won the Bachmann Prize in recent years. Ulrike Haidacher, a Styrian, is also in the running this year.
The Styrian literary scene has matured into a serious force in Klagenfurt in recent years: with Ferdinand Schmalz (2017) and Nava Ebrahimi (2021), the Bachmann Prize has recently gone to Styria twice, with Valerie Fritsch (2015) and Egon Christian Leitner (2020) also taking second place twice. Styria is also represented this year by cabaret artist and author Ulrike Haidacher.
"Germany is looking for a superstar for nerds"
"I didn't really follow the award when I was young, I only noticed it in passing," Haidacher admits to the Krone in advance. "The first time I consciously followed it was when Stefanie Sargnagel was invited. And now that I'm going there myself, I often think about the fact that she described the competition as 'Germany is looking for a superstar for nerds'. I find that very funny," she says.
The Graz-born actress is certainly ambitious: she spent 15 years on stage as part of the cabaret duo "Flüsterzweieck" and wrote her debut novel "Die Party" on the side. In Klagenfurt, she will now be reading from her follow-up work "Malibu Orange", which will be published in August: "I think my stage experience will help me in Klagenfurt. I'm used to performing my texts and I'm not afraid of the audience," says Haidacher.
"Prepare for the worst"
When asked whether she is afraid of the possibly harsh judgment of the jury - this year for the first time led by Klaus Kastberger, the head of the Graz Literaturhaus - she answers diplomatically: "I don't know whether I can prepare myself properly for the criticism. But I prepare myself for the fact that it could be fierce. That's the strategy I usually use in life: I prepare myself for the worst, then I can only be positively surprised."
In general, however, she is looking forward to "delving deeper into the literary scene" in Klagenfurt after many years as a full-time cabaret artist. Above all, I'm looking forward to the experience. Klagenfurt - you do it once and then never again." And who knows, maybe Haidacher will be the next Styrian Bachmann Prize winner.
