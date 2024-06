Bank dismantles ATM for cash, customers angry

It was an overnight operation, and it didn't go down well. "My partner and I are entrepreneurs and customers at Bank99. One day, however, the machine where you can deposit cash around the clock was gone," says Elke M. (34) from Steyr. Because there was no machine in the bank's second branch in Steyr either, Elke M. now has a problem. "We now have to deposit the money at the counter. There's a fee for this, which is seven euros for my friend's business account," she says, annoyed.