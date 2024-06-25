After massive criticism
Cell phone seizure: draft to be revised
Following massive criticism from the Association of Public Prosecutors, Justice Minister Alma Zadić (Greens) wants to make some changes to the draft for new regulations on the seizure of data carriers such as cell phones. The review period will also be extended.
Representatives of judges and public prosecutors as well as lawyers had recently criticized the short review period of only two weeks for the draft amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure. The public prosecutors also had massive objections to the planned organizational separation of the processing and evaluation of cell phone data. This is to be carried out by the criminal investigation department, which will have to create its own organizational units for this purpose.
The division appears questionable, as both parts would report to the respective department heads, the state police directorates and ultimately the Minister of the Interior. The public prosecutors have doubts as to whether the new regulation can be reconciled with the Federal Constitution and the Code of Criminal Procedure. According to this, the public prosecutor's office has to lead the investigation proceedings, it decides independently on investigations by the criminal investigation department or carries them out itself.
"Drastic delay in proceedings" feared
There are fears of "a drastic delay in proceedings" because it is not possible for the public prosecutor's office to check the relevance of the data carriers before they are secured. It would also no longer be possible for the public prosecutor's office to check whether the desired data has been fully backed up and processed.
Particularly in urgent cases such as a rampage, terrorist attack, hostage-taking, organized drug trafficking or murder, valuable time is lost before the investigating authorities have the necessary data at their disposal and there is a risk of evidence being lost, warns the professional association.
Decision no longer possible in July
"For four and a half years, even in times that were not always easy, I have worked to strengthen and safeguard the rule of law," said Zadic. "I therefore take the experts' concerns very seriously. I am sure that the ÖVP does too," said the Minister. However, a planned decision in July is no longer possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.