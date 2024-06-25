Assange’s wife asks for donations after imprisonment

Last stopover in court on the way home

Assange is now on his way to the Pacific island of Saipan - where he is due to plead guilty to a charge on Wednesday in order to be released. Saipan is relatively close to Assange's home country of Australia and is part of US territory. According to the US Attorney's Office, Assange has pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining and disclosing classified US defense documents. He will be sentenced to a prison term of just over five years, which he has already served.