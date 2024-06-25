UNRWA deplores “failure of humanity”

Palestinian president travels to Moscow

Apparently, the Kremlin is now also making increasingly intensive efforts to find a political solution to the conflict. According to Russian agency reports, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will travel to Moscow for talks. However, a specific date has not yet been set. According to another report by the RIA agency, the 88-year-old politician, who rules the West Bank, had originally planned to come to Russia in November last year. However, the visit was postponed at the request of the Palestinian side, it was reported.