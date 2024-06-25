Fight against flames
Bike restaurant on the Danube was on fire
On Monday, a pub in Hollenburg in the district of Krems caught fire and claimed the lives of 65 firefighters. The flames spread quickly, fortunately no one was in the building.
The popular excursion destination on the Danube was just about to open for lunch on a sunny Monday when the staff suddenly discovered fire on the roof of the kitchen. Fortunately, no one was in the restaurant at the time.
The flames spread quickly, which is why the alert level was raised to B3. All Krems fire stations as well as the Krustetten, Oberfucha and Wagram fire departments were alerted to the fire.
Building partially collapsed
The firefighting operation began immediately. Using hollow jet pipes directly in the kitchen, the firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the restaurant itself. The interior attack by two breathing apparatus teams had to be aborted after a short time because parts of the building were collapsing. Nevertheless, the firefighters managed to contain the fire.
"Further extinguishing lines were used to fight the fire via the roof of the outbuilding to the source of the fire. A team worked their way up the roof construction using scaling ladders and began to control the fire in the area of the flat roof," explained the Krems an der Donau fire department. The affected restaurant is located directly on the Treppelweg next to the Danube. This meant that the firefighters had sufficient extinguishing water at their disposal.
We were able to offer sufficient resistance to the rapid spread of the fire thanks to a massive deployment of personnel. The work in the kitchen extension, which was in danger of collapsing, was not without danger.
Feuerwehrkommandant Gerhard Urschler
The operator of the restaurant remains optimistic: "The fire only destroyed part of the kitchen, but the actual restaurant was saved by the fire department. We can manage that!"
Heat put Florianis to the test
The hot summer's day made things difficult for the emergency services. One member of a breathing apparatus team suffered circulatory failure and a second firefighter had a fainting spell on the roof.
