Bike restaurant on the Danube was on fire

"Further extinguishing lines were used to fight the fire via the roof of the outbuilding to the source of the fire. A team worked their way up the roof construction using scaling ladders and began to control the fire in the area of the flat roof," explained the Krems an der Donau fire department. The affected restaurant is located directly on the Treppelweg next to the Danube. This meant that the firefighters had sufficient extinguishing water at their disposal.