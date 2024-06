Lohan & Curtis shoot “Freaky Friday” sequel

Oscar winner meets ex-child star

Curtis won an Oscar in 2023 for her supporting role in the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once". Lohan was already in front of the camera as a child for films such as "A Twin Seldom Comes Alone" and became famous in the early 2000s with hit comedies such as "Freaky Friday" and "Girls Club - Beware of the Bite!". She was most recently seen in the Netflix comedy "Irish Wish".