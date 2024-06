“Krone” brings special people in front of the curtain

How to nominate your favorite person

As you can see, people of the heart can look very different, but they are all characterized by their commitment to their fellow human beings! If you have just thought of a person or an association that could easily fit into this list of people of the heart, then nominate them for the "Krone" heart person campaign, including a detailed explanation! You can do this either online, by e-mail to kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at or by post to the editorial office, Krone Platz 1, 9020 Klagenfurt.