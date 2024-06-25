Win tickets for the Salzburg Open!

Take part now!
The Sparkasse Salzburg Open is getting closer and closer and once again promises exciting matches and a great atmosphere. From July 7 to 14, 2024, the STC facility in the heart of the city of Mozart will be the stage for top-class tennis. The "Krone" is giving away 5x2 tickets for the match days from Monday, July 8 to Thursday, July 11. Take the chance and be there live!
The Sparkasse Salzburg Open has established a firm place in the Austrian tennis calendar in recent years. Thousands of tennis fans have flocked to this event in previous years, creating a fantastic atmosphere. This year, top players from all over the world will once again be competing to prove their skills. Austria's great hopes such as Joel Schwärzler, Filip Misolic, Dennis Novak and local hero Lukas Neumayer are also taking part.
Excitement and emotion guaranteed
The tournament not only offers top-class tennis, but also an unforgettable experience for all visitors. The matches on the Salzburg clay promise exciting rallies and pure emotion. The third largest domestic tournament will once again offer tennis at the highest level this year, attracting numerous fans. Find out more about the tennis festival in Salzburg HERE.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 5x2 tickets for the sporting event in the heart of the city of Mozart. We are giving away 5x2 tickets on the match days from Monday, July 8 to Thursday, July 11. Simply fill in the form below and with a little luck you will be one of the lucky winners. The closing date for entries is July 1, 09:00.
