Will Posch pull off a last-minute Olympic coup?

Lagger also entered

Posch will now travel from Zurich via Amsterdam to Newcastle and on to Hexham on Thursday. Sarah Lagger, Britain's Holly Mills, Paulina Ligarska (Poland) and Esther Turpin (France) are among those who have entered for the World Athletics Combined Tour event in the silver category. "I wasn't entirely satisfied with my two heptathlons this season and would like to improve," explains the future army athlete, who could put herself back in the running for an Olympic ticket with a top competition at the last minute - the qualifying deadline is June 30. To do so, however, she would have to perform within the range of her national record of 6107 points and the competition would also have to play along. "That's why my focus is not on the Olympics. I'm approaching it like I did last year, and I'm happy to take anything that comes my way as an encore," says Isabel with a smile.