Start in England
Will Posch pull off a last-minute Olympic coup?
On Sunday, the qualifying window for the Olympic Games in Paris closes for the athletics world. It is quite possible that one or the other will qualify for the season's highlight at the last minute. For example at the all-around meeting in Hexham, Great Britain, where two Austrians will be competing.
"The European Championships in Rome were definitely a very special experience for me that I will tell my children about," says Vorarlberg's record-breaking heptathlete Isabel Posch with conviction - even if it was "only" enough for 15th place in the end.
This appears in a different light in view of the excitement surrounding her all-around start in the run-up to the event - Posch was only allowed to move up after protests for a Frenchwoman who was entered but decided not to compete. "After it looked as if I wouldn't be taking part, I did some hard strength training on the Monday before the European Championships," reveals the athlete from Fußach. "Not really what you do in a competition week."
At the same time, VLV sports director Sven Benning organized a starting place for her at the all-around meeting in Hexham, England, the following weekend. "I really wanted to do another all-around event," says Isabel, "because I had the feeling that the season would otherwise be over far too quickly."
Lagger also entered
Posch will now travel from Zurich via Amsterdam to Newcastle and on to Hexham on Thursday. Sarah Lagger, Britain's Holly Mills, Paulina Ligarska (Poland) and Esther Turpin (France) are among those who have entered for the World Athletics Combined Tour event in the silver category. "I wasn't entirely satisfied with my two heptathlons this season and would like to improve," explains the future army athlete, who could put herself back in the running for an Olympic ticket with a top competition at the last minute - the qualifying deadline is June 30. To do so, however, she would have to perform within the range of her national record of 6107 points and the competition would also have to play along. "That's why my focus is not on the Olympics. I'm approaching it like I did last year, and I'm happy to take anything that comes my way as an encore," says Isabel with a smile.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
