First cybercrime training center starts operations

Upgrading against cybercrime

In order to improve this situation, Linz invested EUR 800,000 in its own cybercrime training center as part of the large-scale criminal service reform. Three rooms were set up in the provincial police headquarters in Gruberstraße specifically for the purpose of training. "Not only in Linz, but also in Bad Goisern, Rohrbach and Grein, officers should know how to act in the event of crimes in the digital space, what to look out for during house searches and how to secure traces on the Internet," emphasizes State Police Director Andreas Pilsl.