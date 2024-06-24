Neos want Hypo dividends for education projects

Dividends for promising educational projects

The Pinken believe that this should now come to an end and are therefore calling for the state's stake in the bank to be transferred to a charitable foundation. This foundation should then invest the annual dividend in educational projects with a promising future. "The Vorarlberg Education Foundation should guarantee that the Hypo dividend clearly benefits the future of the state instead of seeping into the general state budget and being used to plug budget holes. Our proposal is also a further incentive for provincial politicians to use taxpayers' money sparingly," explains Gamon.