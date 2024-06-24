Less entanglement
Neos want Hypo dividends for education projects
Hypo Landesbank has repeatedly hit the headlines in recent months due to the collapse of the Benko card house, including loans worth millions. The Neos want to depoliticize the Vorarlberg Landesbank.
The Vorarlberg Neos Claudia Gamon and Johannes Gasser see a particular problem in the bank's entanglement with politics. Banking issues would become political issues and vice versa due to the interdependence - the state holds 77 percent of the bank's ordinary shares.
76.87 percent
of Hypo Landesbank's ordinary shares are held by the state of Vorarlberg. The Neos see this as a problem.
Dividends for promising educational projects
The Pinken believe that this should now come to an end and are therefore calling for the state's stake in the bank to be transferred to a charitable foundation. This foundation should then invest the annual dividend in educational projects with a promising future. "The Vorarlberg Education Foundation should guarantee that the Hypo dividend clearly benefits the future of the state instead of seeping into the general state budget and being used to plug budget holes. Our proposal is also a further incentive for provincial politicians to use taxpayers' money sparingly," explains Gamon.
A new organizational structure would entail "a depoliticization of the Hypo Supervisory Board and a depoliticization of the owners' interests", adds Johannes Gasser. Everyone knows that the bank's structures need to be changed, he says. A pink proposal is now on the table, which will certainly provide plenty of material for discussion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.