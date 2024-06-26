"Krone" interview
Günther Steiner: “Not afraid of failure”
He was team principal of the Haas Formula 1 team for ten years and the Netflix series "Drive To Survive" made Günther Steiner known to a wide audience outside the Grand Prix circuit. Now the South Tyrolean is coming to Vienna and Graz for two evenings to talk about his colorful life - the "Krone" has interviewed him in advance.
Günther Steiner was Team Principal of the Haas Formula 1 team for almost ten years and had a lasting influence on its development. The racing team parted ways with the South Tyrolean on January 10 of this year, but he remained involved in Formula 1 as a television expert and in various external roles. The 59-year-old achieved cult status with his nonchalant and honest manner. The Netflix series "Drive To Survive" also made him a star outside of the loyal fan circle. Steiner has always been known for not mincing his words and not shying away from criticism. After frequently pillorying his ex-driver Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, there is currently an ice age between him and the Schumacher clan.
The cult figure is now coming to the country for two special evenings in advance of the Austrian Formula 1 GP in Spielberg, Styria. On June 26, he will talk about his exciting life at the Stadthalle F in Vienna and on June 27 at the Kasematten in Graz. The evenings will be moderated and visitors will have the opportunity to ask Steiner everything that has always been close to their hearts. Anyone who has ever seen the pithy South Tyrolean in action knows that it will be anything but boring. Beforehand, the book author, engineer and series star was available for an in-depth interview in which we talked not only about his time in Formula 1, but also about management skills, his private life and the art of managing employees properly.
"Krone": Mr. Steiner, we are currently chatting between Vienna and your adopted home of North Carolina. Has more peace and quiet returned to your life after you retired as Haas team boss?
Günther Steiner: It's nice to travel less. But the funny thing is that you don't really notice it until you stop doing it. You think traveling is normal, but people's heads are always a funny thing.
You are coming to Austria in a few days to hold "An Evening With Günther Steiner" in Graz and Vienna - followed by the Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. What significance does the circuit have for you compared to the others?
What Red Bull has done there since the new construction is something very special. There's a good atmosphere, it's very quiet there and you're surrounded by nature. The race is the exact antithesis of a city race, of which there are now very many. We have a great race track here, where it goes up and down. The drivers love the beautiful bends, it's fast and you need a lot of courage. You are on a race track in the middle of the mountains and the infrastructure is great.
Sometimes it takes big and crazy visions to realize such plans.
It takes big visions and a deep wallet. (laughs) Without a financial plan, no vision will help you.
A little over 20 years ago, Niki Lauda brought her to Jaguar.
We are both pretty unorthodox characters, which is probably why we got on so well. If he were to listen to us now, he would say "Goschn". (laughs)
The job offer was quite unusual at first - you didn't know exactly what you were supposed to do.
Exactly, and I didn't really have the urge to go into Formula 1. I grew up when Lauda was the superstar in the 70s and I watched it on black and white TV. I would never have dreamed of being able to talk to him and when the phone call came for a meeting, of course I was immediately on board. As I had another appointment in Vienna, it coincided perfectly with dinner. At the end he said, "Mr. Steiner, thank you very much, you will work for me". I asked him what I should do and he just said he didn't know yet and would let me know. (laughs)
What makes you so unorthodox, from your own point of view?
I always accept all challenges and never have any certainties. I always speak my mind and never beat around the bush. I am aware that I am not always right, but I am also capable of learning. I say things the way I see them. Some people don't like it, but I can live with that. I can't expect everyone to love me and agree with me. In the world of Formula 1, I was perhaps perceived as a bit apolitical because I am different.
But Formula 1 is actually full of interesting and colorful characters. You fit in quite well as an "individual type" ...
Absolutely. But I don't have to get up in the morning and think about how I'm going to do this or that. I am who I am, completely unaffected and unadulterated.
In today's society, people value uniformity much more. It often no longer seems so desirable to swim against the tide ...
There is a certain ambivalence, because you can never really get it right. That's why it's best to represent yourself as you are. You should never be what someone else would like you to be. Of course, that doesn't always work. If you work for a large corporation, you have to support its mission statement to a certain extent, and that's okay. I'm not here to judge between right and wrong. Everyone should be who they want to be or have to be. Sometimes it's a bit predetermined how you have to be and that's okay as long as you don't deny yourself.
What can visitors actually expect at "An Evening With Günther Steiner" in Vienna and Graz before the Austrian race?
There is a presenter who asks questions and I talk about my life. People can also ask me questions - anything and everything from the vegetable garden. Everything is answered. (laughs)
You are always in public trouble with Ralf Schumacher because you criticize his nephew Mick while he is demanding a cockpit for him next season. Of course, people like to follow such jibes to the outside world ...
But I stand by that too. I never attack a person directly and have nothing negative to say about either Mick or Ralf. But when I am asked what I would do as team boss in a certain situation, I answer honestly. Some things were also taken out of context by the German press. But I give everyone the right to have their own opinion and I do it myself. But I don't change my opinion because someone else doesn't like it.
Did you have any role models at the start of your career in Formula 1? Personalities who shared your values and your view of the profession?
I wouldn't say that. I learned a lot from Niki Lauda at the beginning. I didn't want to be like him, but I saw how he did things. You always learn from the people you respect. Neither I, nor Niki, nor you always do everything right, but I'm happy to admit that. I didn't look up to Niki as an idol, but quickly realized that I had to be the way I am - learning from the people around me in order to do my job to the best of my ability.
From mechanic and engineer to Formula 1 team boss, Netflix series star and book author - you've always enjoyed jumping in at the deep end. What does it take to be so versatile?
You have to have the desire to try something. I get up in the morning and am never there just to be somewhere - I want to actively shape things. If I'm not having fun, then it won't be good. The idea for the book came out of nowhere. Someone wrote to me about it and I ignored it for a long time. But this gentleman didn't give in, we then emailed and I liked the idea more and more. In the end, I came to an agreement with him, the ghostwriter, and we are still working together now.
Sometimes I just get lucky or see things that can lead to success. Ten years ago I would never have thought of writing a book and suddenly it's number one in the Sunday Times booklist in England. When the opportunity arose, I took it. Of course I thought about it and discussed it a lot. Just doing something because someone else is doing it is no guarantee of success. I'm also not afraid of failure, you can't do everything right everywhere. The good thing is that the things that go wrong are not always so noticeable. (laughs)
The Netflix series "Drive To Survive" has been extremely successful, not least because of you and your unembellished portrayal. Max Verstappen, for example, was not so happy with the portrayal of his character and had himself removed for two seasons - you never seemed to care.
I never watched the series. I was there when it was filmed, of course, but I have no idea what they used. If people like it, it will be good and the filmmakers will make the right decisions about what to use. Of course, I hadn't been planning to take on the role in "Drive To Survive" since I was two years old, so I was just being who I am. (laughs)
The camera crew even came to your home during the summer break to film. Not everyone would do that so easily ...
Many people would never do that, but I didn't stage anything. I cooked for everyone, but that's what I usually do, no cook comes to our house. We filmed at my home in Merano and, as they say, as a South Tyrolean you have to have climbed the Ortler, our local mountain, once. So I thought about what I could do in summer and decided it was time for the mountain because I'd never been up there before. I went with my nephew and the Netflix camera crew went with me - they had no idea where they were going. (laughs) But we had a lot of fun and I got on really well with the camera crew. But the ascent wasn't staged, that's how it should be. Even the way I went out on the jet ski with my daughter and goofed around - that happens all the time, but here with a camera.
When you were still team principal at Haas, you were on the road all year round, interrupted only by the traditional summer break in August. How difficult is it to completely switch down from being a globetrotter? Did you manage it quickly?
It does take some time and as a team boss you can't switch off completely in those few weeks. That would take months. The mechanics and engineers may be able to switch off, but as team boss you always have something on your list that you haven't been able to work through yet. This then extends into your vacation, because you always want to finish everything that you otherwise never have time for. There may not be any meetings, but you're always mentally on the job.
What lessons have you learned from your ten years as team principal at Haas? How has this time changed and shaped you personally?
I have a company myself where around 200 people work, so I was never afraid to take on responsibility in this area. I take things very seriously with the people who work for me. The bigger something gets, the more you realize how much responsibility you have for people and their families. You get older and more mature and understand this better and better. I have grown with the Haas project, just as the team has continued to grow. Even before Formula 1, I always tried to learn from the best and I kept doing that there.
In Formula 1, the changes are more extreme and rapid than anywhere else. In the circus, it seems normal to you, but as soon as you're out there, you realize the speed that prevails. When the wheel is spinning fast, you always have to be there and never stand still. I didn't see that as a negative and always made sure I was part of the progress. You always have to live in the current time. You can't change other people, you have to work on yourself. When everything moves on, you have to go with it. Formula 1 is extreme in that respect.
What type of person do you have to be to work in this fast-paced field for so long?
You have to be adaptive and have a thick skin. You are attacked from all directions and you have to be able to deal with that. The important thing is that you enjoy it. It's a job you have to want to do. You can't just do it because it consumes you almost 24/7. The passion for it has to be inside you. It's a very cool job, but it also takes a lot of energy away from the other things that are nice in life.
Do you now miss a bit of the everyday stress that you were exposed to for years?
Not really. I'm busier at the moment than I thought I would be at the beginning. When you're in the middle of business, you see everything in the tunnel - now I see things from the outside from all sorts of different angles. You see things that you don't see on the inside and that can be very enriching.
Have you ever lost your tongue in this business, or do you always know a way out?
Of course it has happened, but then you have to take time to understand things better and find a solution. If you are overwhelmed and don't know what to do, you have to take a step back and look at the big picture. You need good people around you who you can ask questions to. That's why there's a team, you're not on your own. You help each other when you need it.
Traditional Formula 1 circuits are increasingly being removed from the calendar and replaced by others in new markets, not least due to the growing global hype. Will it be a decisive question for the near future of the sport how much tradition will be sacrificed for even more success and money?
I'm at an age where I'm a traditionalist. Formula 1 doesn't want to move away from the sport that it does. But Formula 1 also has to move with the times, which you don't necessarily have to do as a spectator. If you just compare the race - without the trappings - between Spa 2024 and Spa 2004, for example, you won't find many differences. However, other things are also changing due to the changes in society. People want entertainment and need supporting programs. Why do so many people go to Disneyland? There is a lot to see and try out there, and people love that.
In Formula 1, too, they want an eight-hour program full of entertainment - before and after the race. The new circuits offer this from the outset, and the old ones add to it. Cars, drivers and technology are constantly changing, but on the race track everything stays the same. If I don't want to see all the fuss, then I'll just watch the Grand Prix for two hours. Formula 1 still lives from the races, but that's only enough for us old-timers. The youngsters want to eat well, drive simulators and experience action. So there's something for all generations and that's ideal.
The Monaco Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo is a traditional race track that seems totally outdated and very boring. What do you do with it? Stop or carry on somehow?
Monte-Carlo should stay, but we should also seriously consider how to improve the racing situation there. The city needs to get bigger to make room for real estate. In this new urban planning, you would have to build things in so that you can change and extend the track - that would be quite possible. It's very short, so you could leave the traditional passages in and add new ones that make overtaking possible. Today's architecture has the potential to do this, there just has to be the will to do it. Of course, this is not possible for 2025, but if the Grand Prix wants to stay on the calendar for longer, it should be seriously discussed. Just changing the tire regulations would not really improve the situation.
What does Formula 1 need in the near future to further increase its popularity? Environmental concepts? A race in Africa? The often mentioned Andretti team?
A race in Africa would be really cool and there is also an attempt to get something going again. Formula 1 is a world championship and there is no race in Africa. Formula 1 has become more popular there thanks to the influence of Netflix, so a race would be great. Sustainability will remain an important topic and a lot will happen there thanks to new engines and adapted regulations. The sustainability targets that have been set should be met. Formula 1 is well positioned commercially, so not much needs to be changed. At the moment, Formula 1 is stabilizing this boom without wanting to change much - and that's a good thing.
There is currently a very successful sports story from South Tyrol outside of alpine skiing - namely Jannik Sinner in tennis, who recently became the new number one. Why does this small area on the map produce so many successes in different disciplines?
I don't know. I don't know Jannik personally, but he is currently playing outstandingly well. Many stars often come from small regions. When it comes to skiing, South Tyrol always has a few good skiers who are not afraid to take risks - take Dominik Paris, for example. He's not only a great athlete, but also a pretty cool person. Our grandparents and parents had to work hard to survive. That has become part of our DNA today and that's why there's a lot of ambition involved. We all want to make something good out of life - we're surviving in South Tyrol now. (laughs)
How important is the stable family support that you enjoy? Whether in South Tyrol, for years in London or now in North Carolina, your wife has always been by your side. That's not something you can take for granted.
I'm very lucky that I have a wife who is happy to go along with it. My daughter has already complained that I've been home too rarely in recent years, but I think it's getting too much for her now. (laughs) You always have to try to maintain a balance. It's not always easy, but it's working for us at the moment. I like to have a base where I belong. I like to spend one and a half to two months with the whole family in Merano in the summer, and we also do that for three weeks around Christmas. I used to love returning there after the races. Even in the most stressful times, I tried to be home every two weeks. The job is important, but family life is even more important.
Have you learned to balance everything properly over time and with more maturity?
Absolutely. You learn that with experience. For many people, the partner doesn't play along. My wife and I have been married for 30 years this year and I was already traveling a lot when the marriage between us began. You still have to learn to deal with it and keep the relationship going.
Now that you've tried your hand at so many things, what else do you have planned? There's still no new "James Bond" ...
(laughs) I don't think that's going to happen either, I'm already running out of time. Maybe in a role as a villain. A lot of things happen in my life without me proactively working on them. Of course, I decide for myself what I do and what I don't do, but a lot of things just happen along the way. My life is good at the moment and I particularly enjoy doing television. I see everything from a different perspective and that's always a good thing in life. I'll see what comes next. I'm always working on different projects. Some work, some don't. At the moment, I'm enjoying the distance from Formula 1 a bit, even if it's not very big. At least I don't have any more daily stress, which is good. After so many years in the thick of it, I still have to learn what the new distance means for me.
The current Formula 1 season is more exciting than many feared. Where will it go from here and can other drivers really still upset Max Verstappen in the title race?
I think so. Dominances always come to an end. Ferrari and McLaren have worked well and have come very close to Red Bull, logically the teams will always have their advantages and disadvantages at different tracks. Red Bull will continue to win, but there is tough competition and that's what we all want from Formula 1. Red Bull will certainly not forget how to win, but it just won't be so easy for them. Under pressure, Max and the team will also make mistakes that others can take advantage of. The tighter it gets, the more difficult it is to predict. I currently see Verstappen, Norris and Leclerc as three drivers who could become world champions.
Would you rule out Carlos Sainz?
Yes, Oscar Piastri is driving very well, but he won't make it either. With Norris as his team-mate, it will be too difficult for him.
The pairing of Leclerc and Hamilton in a Ferrari will be particularly interesting in 2025.
Definitely. I think we'll learn a lot again about who is really how good. Or how good they both are and how the team deals with it. Two top drivers at this level in one team, that has rarely happened.
You are currently still involved in legal disputes with your former team Haas. Apart from that, are you still following the goings-on with particular interest after so many years as team boss?
I'm still in contact with some people and get on very well with Nico Hülkenberg. But I don't get up in the morning and follow what's going on there. Of course, my previous connections give me more insight into the team, but it's no longer my day job, which keeps me fully occupied every day. The car is a bit more competitive this year than last year, which was also the big goal. That makes me happy - also for the team itself.
Would you say that the Formula 1 circus can be toxic in a team principal position like yours?
Everyone has to decide that for themselves. If you realize that it's becoming too much and toxic, then of course you have to let it go. You have to want this job and be able to cope with it mentally. Or have people around you to help you. In the military, the police or as a public employee, you have to do things - but in Formula 1, everything is still voluntary. If it gets too much for you, then you have to pull the ripcord. I'm sure it's different for everyone.
"It's particularly difficult for the mechanics and employees who aren't big earners but are still on the road all year round and away from their families. As team principal, is it particularly important to maintain motivation there?
You have analyzed this very well. In interviews, we are always asked how difficult everything is, but we are doing relatively well. You always have to look at the people who don't fly business class and who sometimes have to share a room. They often travel more than the management and that can cause problems for people. You have to be very careful, communicate openly and make sure you don't push them too hard. Above all, employees have to be able to motivate themselves, otherwise it will become critical at some point.
