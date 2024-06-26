Günther Steiner: “Not afraid of failure”

The camera crew even came to your home during the summer break to film. Not everyone would do that so easily ...

Many people would never do that, but I didn't stage anything. I cooked for everyone, but that's what I usually do, no cook comes to our house. We filmed at my home in Merano and, as they say, as a South Tyrolean you have to have climbed the Ortler, our local mountain, once. So I thought about what I could do in summer and decided it was time for the mountain because I'd never been up there before. I went with my nephew and the Netflix camera crew went with me - they had no idea where they were going. (laughs) But we had a lot of fun and I got on really well with the camera crew. But the ascent wasn't staged, that's how it should be. Even the way I went out on the jet ski with my daughter and goofed around - that happens all the time, but here with a camera.