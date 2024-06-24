Client drugged and robbed: Prison sentence for prostitutes

Crime scenes also in Upper Austria and Burgenland

In six cases, the two women acted in pairs, in four cases the 43-year-old woman acted alone. After the victims were incapacitated, the 53-year-old entered the apartment, searched the rooms and took the valuables - including a 60-kilo safe - according to the indictment. According to the indictment, the loot amounted to cash and jewelry worth a total of 70,000 euros, with two victims being particularly badly hit with losses of 33,500 and 23,200 euros respectively. In addition to Vienna, the crime scenes were the Upper Austrian cities of Linz and Wels as well as towns on the Dachstein and in Burgenland.