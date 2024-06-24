“Shotgun man” after fleeing from court

"The internet is dangerous"

It was about a woman's story that he doesn't want to talk about. But even the realities are probably pretty blurred at some point. "Yes, the internet is dangerous," he emphasizes. Eventually it got to the point where the former university professor posted the names of acquaintances on his page who he thought were members of a red-light ring. Including that of a 43-year-old man from Graz, with whom he has been friends for 20 years, and whom he visited with a shotgun, an axe and two knives. He smashed the front door and stabbed him in the face.