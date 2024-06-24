"Everything has escalated"
“Shotgun man” after fleeing from court
The "shotgun man" was on the run for days in February 2024. He was searched for across Europe. He was considered extremely dangerous because nobody knew what he was up to after he stabbed an acquaintance in Graz. He was finally caught by Cobra in Pörtschach am Wörthersee. On Monday, he stood trial for attempted murder.
He studied mathematics and was a respected university professor, but lost his job after coronavirus. So he took some time out. "I was a freelance artist," the Styrian explained to the jury on Monday. He also set up an account on a social media platform. "And that's when it escalated," he explains.
I can no longer mention certain names because I had a visit in prison and am no longer allowed to say anything about it.
Der 44-jährige Steirer
"The internet is dangerous"
It was about a woman's story that he doesn't want to talk about. But even the realities are probably pretty blurred at some point. "Yes, the internet is dangerous," he emphasizes. Eventually it got to the point where the former university professor posted the names of acquaintances on his page who he thought were members of a red-light ring. Including that of a 43-year-old man from Graz, with whom he has been friends for 20 years, and whom he visited with a shotgun, an axe and two knives. He smashed the front door and stabbed him in the face.
"It was just a frat-boy hit," laughs the 44-year-old. "If I had wanted to kill him, I would have preferred the shotgun. It was just a threat." - "The victim was missing half his cheek and that's just a threat?" Judge Andreas Lenz is stunned. - "He was back home after two days anyway." - "You wrestled with him. You could have hit other parts of his body with a twisting movement." - "Minor assault at most," shrugs the man.
"Very dangerous"
Public prosecutor Patricia Weber requested that the Styrian man be placed in hospital, as his delusions and schizophrenia made him very dangerous and further acts of violence were to be feared, as court expert Manfred Walzl explained. The jury is expected to reach its decision in the evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.