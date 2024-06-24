Minister Rauch pushes ahead with basic child protection

Plan for "complex topic" in the coming weeks

Of course, basic child protection is a "complex issue" that affects various levels and requires the involvement of the federal states, social partners and other stakeholders, Rauch admitted. Nevertheless, he was confident that he would be able to present a plan for concrete implementation in the coming weeks. Rauch announced that this would include the preparation of further basic principles and calculation models. There will also be another round in this composition for this purpose.