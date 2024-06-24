"Complex topic"
Minister Rauch pushes ahead with basic child protection
Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) is pushing ahead with the issue of basic child protection. On Monday, he held a round table with various social organizations and NGOs. In the coming weeks, he intends to present a plan for its implementation, which - if at all - is likely to be the responsibility of the next government. The ÖVP is not going along with Rauch's plans.
At the summit on Monday, which was attended by representatives from Volkshilfe, Caritas, Diakonie, Hilfswerk, UNICEF, other social organizations and various experts, including Fiscal Council President Christoph Badelt, it was agreed that the elimination of child poverty was a "common core concern". After all, the consequential costs are enormous.
Plan for "complex topic" in the coming weeks
Of course, basic child protection is a "complex issue" that affects various levels and requires the involvement of the federal states, social partners and other stakeholders, Rauch admitted. Nevertheless, he was confident that he would be able to present a plan for concrete implementation in the coming weeks. Rauch announced that this would include the preparation of further basic principles and calculation models. There will also be another round in this composition for this purpose.
There was agreement on the basic principles: In addition to a basic amount that is independent of income, a future model must include a second monetary component that is based on the parents' income and therefore particularly benefits children at risk of poverty and exclusion, Rauch emphasized. The third element would be benefits in kind, such as a free hot meal per day for every child or important health services such as prevention and therapy services. According to Rauch, this affects not only federal but also state benefits.
Caritas: Basic child protection has a poverty-preventing effect
Rauch received support from Caritas Secretary General Anna Parr in a statement to journalists after the end of the round table: "The basic income support for children has long been a concern of Caritas." Parr was pleased with the "very constructive exchange". The basic income support for children is also about preventing poverty. After all, children who grow up in poverty continue to do so into adulthood and often end up living in poverty themselves. Education is therefore also an "important lever".
Rauch dreams of a republic "free from child poverty"
Solutions to prevent child poverty were also discussed today, reported Volkshilfe Managing Director Erich Fenninger: "The goal would be to have a republic that is free of child poverty - that is possible in a rich country like Austria."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.