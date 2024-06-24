Accusations from Brussels
Apple faces billions in fines in the EU
The EU Commission has launched an investigation into Apple for possible violations of new rules for large online platforms. The investigation will examine whether the US company is complying with its obligation to direct users to offers outside of its own App Store free of charge.
"The developer community and consumers are very interested in offering alternatives to the App Store. We will investigate the matter to ensure that Apple does not undermine these efforts," said EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.
Since the beginning of March, companies have had to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). It is intended to ensure more competition for digital services and better opportunities for new rivals. The basic assumption is that some large platform operators have become so powerful that they could cement their market position. The DMA is intended to break this up with rules for the so-called gatekeepers. These include the US heavyweights Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta.
Criticism of core technology fee
The EU Commission also has doubts as to whether Apple's so-called core technology fee is proportionate. Among other things, the company introduced this annual fee in March with new terms and conditions. It amounts to 50 cents for each initial installation of an app after exceeding the threshold of one million downloads in a twelve-month period.
At the same time, developers can also remain in the previous model, in which they continue to distribute their applications only via Apple's App Store. As before, they then pay a levy of 15 or 30 percent of digital revenues within the app.
Apple rejects accusations
Apple refuted the Commission's accusations, saying that it had made a number of changes in recent months to comply with the DMA. "We are confident that our plan complies with the law." It is estimated that more than 99 percent of developers will pay the same or fewer fees to Apple with the new terms and conditions.
All developers operating in the App Store in the EU will be able to take advantage of the features introduced by Apple, including the ability to redirect app users to the internet to complete purchases "on very competitive terms". "We will continue to listen to and cooperate with the European Commission."
Apple faces billions in fines
Should the Commission come to the final conclusion that Apple is in breach of the DMA, it could face fines of up to ten percent of its annual turnover - and up to 20 percent in the event of repeated breaches. As a final option, the companies could also be broken up. In the end, courts could decide on possible penalties.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.