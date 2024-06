What’s really behind Dadic’s Olympic withdrawal!

When the big dream shatters within six seconds! "It was a huge shock. I still felt extremely good during the warm-up, but after just a few steps I knew that I wasn't going to make it to the Olympics," said heptathlon ace Ivona Dadic, describing the moment that cost her a ticket to her fourth Olympic start. The all-around meeting in Ratingen/De. was the last chance for the 30-year-old, who had already missed out on the European Championships, to jump on the train to Paris.