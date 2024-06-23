Sinner the “winner” in Halle: victory over Hurkacz!

Among the women, Jessica Pegula (USA) and Julia Putinzewa did particularly well for the third Grand Slam tournament starting in eight days' time. Pegula was in action twice in Berlin. First, the world number five from the USA won the semi-final against her top-seeded compatriot Coco Gauff 7:5, 7:6(2), which was abandoned in the tie-break of the second set, and then she also won the high-class final. She defeated Jannik Sinner's girlfriend, the Russian Anna Kalinskaya, 6:7(0), 6:4, 7:6(3) and set the mood for Wimbledon with her fifth WTA title.