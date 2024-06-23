Return open
Everything is going in the right direction with Mbappe
France national team coach Didier Deschamps is leaving the return of superstar Kylian Mbappé to the European Championship in Germany open, despite his improved condition following a broken nose. "Will he start against Poland on Tuesday? You'll see in due course," the 55-year-old told radio station RMC Sport on Téléfoot 1 on Sunday. The swelling is getting better every day, emphasized Deschamps: "Everything is going in the right direction."
However, the coach of the Équipe Tricolore had also made similar comments before the 0-0 draw against the Netherlands in Leipzig last Friday, after Mbappé had suffered the facial injury in the 1-0 defeat against Austria the previous Monday. He did not play against the Netherlands. It is therefore still unclear whether Mbappé will play in the final group game.
In any case, the 25-year-old captain played again in a training match on Saturday between the reserves and SC Paderborn's U21s. He will also continue to get used to the mask, which changes his field of vision somewhat, explained Deschamps. "He would prefer to play without it, but the doctor won't give him a chance, said teammate Aurelien Tchouameni at a French press conference at their European Championship quarters in East Westphalia on Sunday. "When he's on the pitch, he'll bring us a lot."
Not yet scored a goal himself
With four points, the French are in second place in Group D ahead of this Tuesday's match (6pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker). The Dutch are level on points in first place, while their upcoming opponents Austria are third with three points. The Poles have already been eliminated after two defeats. However, the French are still waiting for their first goal at this European Championship, their victory against Austria came courtesy of an own goal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.