A brick goes around the world

Special knowledge is in demand

Wagner has improved her knowledge over the past four years. "My family decided I needed to know a lot about Star Wars and showed me all the films. Just because of the Lego figures, of course," laughs the Floridian. And proudly presents her special pieces: Captain Rex for 180 euros, next to it are Batman, an old knight with his maiden, the oldest Lego man, the Space Manderl from the 70s, Leia Organa from the 90s, the Green Goblin and Ninjago Hands of Time. In addition, Wagner shows us two Solid Pilar: "The white part costs five to ten cents, in dark blue it appears in very few sets - you have to shell out eight euros for it. A plate from 1958 is only worth 27 cents."