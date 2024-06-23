Tendency to thunderstorms increases
Up to 30 degrees! Weather remains summery
It's still summery in Austria: the weather is in keeping with the season with temperatures of around 30 degrees. Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland can be particularly happy: perfect conditions for the last day of school! Before that, however, showers are also expected from the middle of the week.
The experts at Geosphere Austria are forecasting an increased tendency for thunderstorms from Wednesday, as reported on Sunday. But before that, the new week will start with sunshine - especially in the east and north of the country - and largely undisturbed. There will only be harmless spring clouds from time to time. Early temperatures will range from eleven to 18 degrees, with daytime highs of 23 to 29 degrees.
Almost undisturbed sunny weather on Tuesday
Tuesday will also be sunny with little disturbance. A few clouds are most likely to be seen in the south. However, according to Geosphere forecasts, some higher-altitude cumulus clouds will develop in the western half of the country during the course of the day. As a result, thunderstorms are also to be expected, which will mainly be felt in the west and southwest. Towards the east, however, the tendency for showers will remain low with a mix of sun and cloud. Eleven to 17 degrees are expected in the morning and 23 to 29 degrees during the day.
Increasing tendency for showers and thunderstorms
In the middle of the week on Wednesday, a low pressure system in high air layers over the Upper Adriatic will bring weak disturbances to Austria. With the influx of warm, humid and muggy air, the tendency for showers and thunderstorms will increase significantly throughout the country over the course of the day. However, there will be occasional sunny spells. The highest daily temperatures will be between 24 and 28 degrees.
Muggy weather on Thursday
On Thursday, many regions of Austria will still be experiencing hot and humid weather with a high chance of showers and thunderstorms. The wind will be light. In the morning the thermometer will climb to 13 to 20 degrees, during the day to 24 to 29 degrees.
School year ends in summer in the east
For the last day of school in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland, the rising air pressure in large parts of the country will bring mostly sunny and warm summer weather. According to the forecast, local showers are only possible over the mountains in the eastern half of the country in the afternoon. Here, too, temperatures of up to 30 degrees are possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
