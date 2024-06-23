Up to 30 degrees! Weather remains summery

Almost undisturbed sunny weather on Tuesday

Tuesday will also be sunny with little disturbance. A few clouds are most likely to be seen in the south. However, according to Geosphere forecasts, some higher-altitude cumulus clouds will develop in the western half of the country during the course of the day. As a result, thunderstorms are also to be expected, which will mainly be felt in the west and southwest. Towards the east, however, the tendency for showers will remain low with a mix of sun and cloud. Eleven to 17 degrees are expected in the morning and 23 to 29 degrees during the day.