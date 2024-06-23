Tens of thousands of fans
“Wolferl” and co. made the Danube Island shake
Austropop legend Wolfgang Ambros provided goosebump moments at Europe's largest open-air festival. The 72-year-old took to the stage on the Danube Island for the 10th time. Christina Stürmer and Co. also made the Danube Island shake on Saturday!
Wolfgang Ambros performed at the Danube Island Festival for the 10th time and was cheered on by tens of thousands of fans on Saturday evening. The living Austropop legend (72) naturally had his greatest hits ("Schifoan", "Es lebe der Zentralfriedhof", "Die Blume aus dem Gemeindebau") with him, as did Christina Stürmer and pop bard Ronan Keating afterwards. All in all, the festival Saturday was a picture-book day.
Colorful program away from the stage
In perfect weather, hundreds of thousands once again made the pilgrimage to the area between the Nordbrücke and Reichsbrücke bridges over the course of the day. A colourful program was offered away from the 14 stages.
And on Sunday, the 41st edition of the Vienna Danube Island Festival enters the home straight once again. Not only in musical terms! The Recruiting Area, where various companies and institutions present their training and further education offers, will be open until 7 pm.
Donate your cup deposit to a good cause
Anyone wishing to support a good cause can donate their cup deposit to the "LernLEO" education project.
Wanda brings Sunday to a close
In any case, the closing act will be Wanda at 9.30 pm. Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to attend their performance on the main stage - also because the weather should be perfect again
The entire program is available at www.donauinselfest.at
