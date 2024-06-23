“Wolferl” and co. made the Danube Island shake

Wolfgang Ambros performed at the Danube Island Festival for the 10th time and was cheered on by tens of thousands of fans on Saturday evening. The living Austropop legend (72) naturally had his greatest hits ("Schifoan", "Es lebe der Zentralfriedhof", "Die Blume aus dem Gemeindebau") with him, as did Christina Stürmer and pop bard Ronan Keating afterwards. All in all, the festival Saturday was a picture-book day.