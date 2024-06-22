Bikers collide with car and bike: four injured

Motorcyclist skidded off the road

The third motorcycle accident occurred at around 2 p.m. in Weißenbach am Lech in the Außerfern region. There, a 39-year-old German skidded in an S-curve and crashed. He skidded a few meters before coming to rest in the middle of the road, while his motorcycle crashed into an oncoming car. The biker suffered serious injuries to his right shoulder in the accident. The ambulance took him to Reutte district hospital. The two occupants of the car were uninjured.