Crashes with motorcycles

Bikers collide with car and bike: four injured

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 22:00

Three accidents involving motorcycles caused four injuries in Tyrol on Saturday afternoon, some of them serious. In Haiming, a racing cyclist (28) was flown to hospital, while in Pfafflar the helicopter also had to be called out for a 61-year-old motorcyclist.

The motorcycle accident in which the 61-year-old German from Rhineland-Palatinate was injured occurred at around 2.30 p.m. in the Pfafflar district of Boden. The man was traveling with two companions on the Hahntennjoch Landesstraße in the direction of Imst. While overtaking, the 61-year-old collided with an oncoming car. After first aid, the injured German was flown by emergency helicopter to the Zams district hospital, the driver of the car remained uninjured.

Road cyclist seriously injured in the head
Shortly afterwards, there was a crash in Haiming (Imst district). There, two racing cyclists from the Netherlands (26 and 28 years old) wanted to turn left from the B171 onto the local road when the older cyclist was hit by a motorcycle following behind.

The 28-year-old crashed and suffered a serious head injury. The emergency helicopter flew him to the hospital in Innsbruck. The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old Bavarian, was able to prevent a fall. He injured his right hand and was taken to the hospital in Zams.

Motorcyclist skidded off the road
The third motorcycle accident occurred at around 2 p.m. in Weißenbach am Lech in the Außerfern region. There, a 39-year-old German skidded in an S-curve and crashed. He skidded a few meters before coming to rest in the middle of the road, while his motorcycle crashed into an oncoming car. The biker suffered serious injuries to his right shoulder in the accident. The ambulance took him to Reutte district hospital. The two occupants of the car were uninjured.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
