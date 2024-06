Great success: Silver City team celebrates reaching the final

In the footsteps of IEV

"It's an incredible day for us," said Fabian Wöll, the boys' team captain, proudly. For the first time since IEV 2013, a Tyrolean team is back in a final. With Gustav Dressler (back problems) retiring in the second set against Luca Maldoner, everything was clear and the last match was meaningless at 5:3. But Matthias Haim was determined to win it and took the hard-fought victory.