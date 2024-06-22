Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ice hockey boss

ÖEHV President Hartmann confirmed for four years!

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 16:57

The Executive Committee of the Austrian Ice Hockey Federation (ÖEHV), led by Klaus Hartmann, was confirmed in office with a clear majority at the General Assembly in Villach on Saturday!

comment0 Kommentare

Hartmann and Co. were elected unopposed for a further four years. "We are delighted with the re-election, as we believe that we have not yet reached our goal, but still have some way to go," said Hartmann after the vote.

"Implement promises from our first election!"
"We still need to implement promises from our first election. The greatest achievements of the last four years are certainly the sporting successes of our men and women," added Hartmann.

Among other things, the new squad regulations, a new training cost compensation system, the return of the junior leagues to the responsibility of the ÖEHV, the launch of the in-house OTT platform LIVE.eishockey.at and a new training concept were also achieved.

"This positive drive needs to be monetized!"
"The success of our national teams has brought us further in terms of visibility and popularity among fans and the media. This positive drive needs to be translated into money and the corresponding income needs to be generated through sponsorship," said Hartmann.

He also wants to use lobbying in politics to satisfy the need to catch up in terms of infrastructure. The BLZ for women's ice hockey, which is currently under construction and is due to open in Villach in 2026, is a welcome development.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf