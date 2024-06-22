Ice hockey boss
ÖEHV President Hartmann confirmed for four years!
The Executive Committee of the Austrian Ice Hockey Federation (ÖEHV), led by Klaus Hartmann, was confirmed in office with a clear majority at the General Assembly in Villach on Saturday!
Hartmann and Co. were elected unopposed for a further four years. "We are delighted with the re-election, as we believe that we have not yet reached our goal, but still have some way to go," said Hartmann after the vote.
"Implement promises from our first election!"
"We still need to implement promises from our first election. The greatest achievements of the last four years are certainly the sporting successes of our men and women," added Hartmann.
Among other things, the new squad regulations, a new training cost compensation system, the return of the junior leagues to the responsibility of the ÖEHV, the launch of the in-house OTT platform LIVE.eishockey.at and a new training concept were also achieved.
"This positive drive needs to be monetized!"
"The success of our national teams has brought us further in terms of visibility and popularity among fans and the media. This positive drive needs to be translated into money and the corresponding income needs to be generated through sponsorship," said Hartmann.
He also wants to use lobbying in politics to satisfy the need to catch up in terms of infrastructure. The BLZ for women's ice hockey, which is currently under construction and is due to open in Villach in 2026, is a welcome development.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
