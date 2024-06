38 days on foot towards the North Sea

Elisabeth Nussbaumer and her donkey Igor's destination? The North Sea! Why? Because it has always been Elisabeth's dream to take some time out and set off - accompanied by an animal. This year the time had come. She and her faithful companion have been on the road for 38 days. There has been lots and lots of rain, brakes, a number of surprises and one thing above all: "There are always lovely people who put us up for the night and treat us to breakfast from time to time," smiles Elisabeth.